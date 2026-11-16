Texas Senator Ted Cruz said at the Jewish Leadership Conference in Manhattan, United States, that he disagrees with Vice President J.D. Vance’s assessment of the impact of Washington’s relations with Israel on the Republican Party’s electoral losses. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Speaking at an event organized by the conservative Tikvah Fund, Cruz answered questions from the fund’s senior vice president, Jonathan Silver. Silver described Vance’s actions as aiding the isolationist and anti-Israel wing of the Republican Party. Cruz replied that the vice president himself should be asked about the reasons for his views, but stressed his own disagreement.

Election assessment

Cruz said he does not see an electoral mandate in the election results for the United States to abandon support for Israel. According to the publication, on November 4, after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress, Vance cited a pollster in a post on X. The pollster claimed that Republican voters who did not support the party wanted to change US relations with Israel.

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Statements on antisemitism

Cruz also raised the issue of antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric among left-wing and right-wing political forces. He mentioned New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, as well as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

According to Cruz, the right-wing figures he named are gaining increasing support, and about one-third of young supporters of right-wing views are receptive to their messages. He said that within five years, both major US parties could become anti-Israel and antisemitic.

The senator also mentioned the Front Line group associated with him. Its Front Line Action division paid for advertisements against Republican candidates James Fishback and Dan Bilzerian in order, according to Cruz, to make antisemitism unacceptable in the Republican Party.

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