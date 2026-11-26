Spain is deploying 120 military personnel to the Canary Island of El Hierro after regional authorities declared a migration emergency. The group includes three doctors, eight healthcare workers and 15 medical technicians, who will help assess patients’ conditions and provide them with assistance.

As Anadolu Agency reports, military personnel from the Torrejón de Ardoz air base near Madrid left for the island in the morning with equipment to assess and assist patients. Military personnel stationed on other Canary Islands are also heading to El Hierro.

Record migrant arrivals

More than 16,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands this month. According to the regional government, this is the most intense month in the 32-year history of the Atlantic migration route.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Tuesday alone, 1,971 people arrived on El Hierro, which has a population of about 12,000, aboard 14 boats. They included at least 203 women and 137 minors, including a four-day-old girl who was born while crossing the Atlantic.

Support for the island’s services

The Canary Islands authorities warned that the continuous arrival of people is creating an exceptional situation and may require additional resources for medical, social and security services, as well as services supporting the local population. Even before the level-two emergency was declared, a field hospital was opened on El Hierro to reduce the burden on the island’s healthcare system.

The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, asked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for an urgent meeting. In a letter, he called on Europe for an immediate, coordinated and effective response, stating that the arrivals are placing extraordinary pressure on the islands and their reception system.

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