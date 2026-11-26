Leaders of eurozone countries have backed Spanish economist Pablo Hernández de Cos for the position of president of the European Central Bank, CNBC reports. He is set to replace Christine Lagarde after she plans to resign on February 7, 2027.

De Cos' appointment must still undergo a formal procedure following consultations with the European Parliament and the ECB Governing Council. However, these bodies do not have veto power. The ECB president serves an eight-year term.

Central banking experience

The 55-year-old de Cos began his career at the Bank of Spain as a researcher in the 1990s and later worked in various divisions of the institution. From 2018 to 2024, he was governor of the Bank of Spain.

De Cos also chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision from 2019 to 2024. Since July 2025, he has been general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, based in Basel. His main rival in the race for the ECB presidency was Klaas Knot.

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Representatives of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands held negotiations over their countries' representation on the ECB Executive Board, which consists of six members.

Monetary views

Analysts describe de Cos as a supporter of moderately looser monetary policy who nevertheless pragmatically takes into account the economic situation and data. He supported substantial rate hikes during the energy price shock following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Previously, de Cos also supported the negative-rate policy and large-scale stimulus for the eurozone economy introduced by the ECB in 2019. In 2024, when asked whether he favored tight or loose policy, he called himself an “owl,” stressing the importance of the specific situation and data.

According to CNBC estimates, de Cos may lead the ECB during a period of mounting inflationary pressure, political uncertainty and differing growth rates among eurozone economies.

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