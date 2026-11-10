Israel is likely to oppose French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to create new European military forces in southern Lebanon to replace the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). A diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post.

Paris seeks to establish a new security system along the Israeli-Lebanese border after UNIFIL’s mandate ends. According to Fox News, the French proposal envisages a multinational contingent potentially numbering several thousand European troops to support the Lebanese army. At the same time, the size, mandate, composition and participating countries of these forces have not yet been determined.

Italy’s and US positions

Italy, described as one of France’s key partners, does not support deploying its troops under the plan proposed by Paris. Three informed sources told Fox News Digital that Rome does not agree to provide a contingent, although it had previously supported the creation of an international coalition following UNIFIL’s withdrawal. The Italian government has not publicly commented on these reports.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that replacing UNIFIL does not necessarily have to involve a military mission. According to him, Washington is considering a civilian mechanism to verify compliance with security arrangements in southern Lebanon. It is intended to monitor areas from which Israeli troops are expected to withdraw as control is transferred to the Lebanese army, as well as to prevent Hezbollah’s return.

End of UNIFIL’s mandate

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told Fox News Digital that UNIFIL will not continue operating in its current form. Under a UN Security Council resolution adopted in August 2025, the mission’s mandate expires on December 31, 2026, after which a phased withdrawal of the forces over one year is envisaged.

The discussion is taking place amid the slow implementation of a security agreement between Israel and Lebanon, concluded through US mediation in June. It links the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from designated areas of southern Lebanon to the deployment of Lebanese troops there and measures to disarm armed groups.

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