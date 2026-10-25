The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the religious-political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Pakistan has instructed its members appointed to the newly created Area Representatives and Development Council (ARDC) to resign within three days. Dawn reports that failure to comply could result in the suspension of their party membership.

Party council decision

The decision was made by the JUI-F provincial general council at a meeting at Mufti Mahmood Markaz, chaired by the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emir, Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman. The chapter’s general secretary, Maulana Attaul Haq Darwesh, said that party members appointed to the ARDC had already been sent notices demanding explanations.

According to JUI-F spokesperson Haji Abdul Jalil Jan, four party representatives were appointed to the council: Ehsanullah from Kurram, Izzatullah from Tirah in Khyber district, Abdul Halim Kasuria from D. I. Khan, and Umar Bhittani from Lakki Marwat. Former legislator Shahbuddin Khan from Bajaur had earlier declined to join the council.

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Objections to the ARDC

The JUI-F council rejected the creation of the ARDC and called the imposition of governor’s rule and a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa undemocratic. Meeting participants also opposed attempts to link religious seminaries to terrorism and urged the governor’s adviser to refrain from what they described as irresponsible and controversial statements.

Pakistan’s federal government established the ARDC on October 11 after a state of emergency was imposed in the province. The council includes representatives of 12 designated districts and is tasked with supporting law and order, citizens’ security, and overseeing development initiatives. JUI-F also formed a two-member commission to examine issues concerning various districts and security forces.

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