German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he will nominate Bavarian politician Ilse Aigner as a candidate for the country’s presidency. If elected, she will become the first woman to serve as Germany’s head of state.

Merz announced the decision on Sunday during a dinner for leaders of his party, the Christian Democratic Union. As Al Jazeera reports, Aigner’s candidacy is to be approved at a joint meeting of the CDU and the Christian Social Union on Monday. If approved, she will almost certainly be formally elected president.

Coalition support

Ilse Aigner represents the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian sister party of the CDU, and is speaker of the Bavarian parliament. Under German political practice, the parties of the governing coalition must agree on a single candidate for president. The coalition includes the CDU, CSU and Social Democratic Party of Germany.

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The Social Democrats had repeatedly expressed support for Aigner’s candidacy. The CSU proposed her at the beginning of the year, but the CDU did not give its final consent for some time while Merz considered other options. This caused tensions in relations between the parties.

Election on January 30

The successor to incumbent President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be elected on January 30 by the Federal Convention, which is convened exclusively for presidential elections. Steinmeier, a representative of the SPD, has held the office since 2017 and will complete his second five-year term in March 2027.

Germany’s president performs mostly ceremonial duties: signing laws and formally appointing ministers. At the same time, the head of state can act as a neutral arbiter outside party politics and as a symbol of national unity. Aigner, 61, began her political career in local politics and was elected to the federal parliament in 1998. She also served as agriculture minister in Angela Merkel’s government and became speaker of the Bavarian parliament in 2018.

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