In Paris, France captain Antoine Dupont will play at fly-half in the Nations Championship match against South Africa. The game against the reigning world champions will take place on Friday, November 13, at the Stade de France, BBC Sport reports.

France's problems at fly-half

Dupont usually plays scrum-half, and his experience at fly-half is limited to several matches for Toulouse. France coach Fabien Galthié selected him due to the absence of Matthieu Jalibert, Romain Ntamack, Thomas Ramos and Antoine Hastoy.

Another scrum-half, Maxime Lucu, had been expected to play in that position. He came on for Ntamack after the latter suffered a shoulder injury in the 32nd minute of the match against Fiji, which France won 54-17. Lucu also has recent experience playing fly-half at club level: last month, he started for Bordeaux-Bègles against Gloucester.

Dupont has already covered the fly-half position for Toulouse during a personnel crisis in the 2023-24 season. In France's starting lineup against South Africa, he will play alongside Lucu, who will take the scrum-half position.

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Team lineups ahead of the match

Galthié also included hooker Julien Marchand and number eight Grégory Alldritt in the starting lineup; Alldritt was not included in France's squad for this year's Six Nations. According to BBC Sport, these decisions are intended to help France counter the strength of South Africa's forwards.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus said Dupont's instinctive play is difficult for opponents. There was one change in South Africa's lineup after the 66-7 win over Italy: Wilco Louw replaced Thomas du Toit.

South Africa have won nine of their last 10 Test matches against France. Those victories include last autumn's match, in which the South Africans played a man down, and the 2023 World Cup quarter-final, won by one point.

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