Great Britain men's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith will leave his role after the final stage of the tournament, which will take place next week in Bologna, Italy. The 50-year-old Scot has held the position for almost 17 years. At the finals, he hopes to lead the team to the title for a second time.

BBC Sport reports on Smith's decision. Smith took up the role in 2010 and is Great Britain's longest-serving Davis Cup captain. His successor has not yet been appointed: the Lawn Tennis Association has already spoken with potential candidates and aims to announce the new captain as soon as possible.

The 2015 victory

Smith's greatest success was Great Britain's Davis Cup victory in 2015. It was the team's first title in the tournament since 1936, following a 79-year gap.

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Andy Murray played a key role in the winning campaign, claiming all eight singles matches. Smith coached Murray in his childhood, and the player described their shared Davis Cup triumph as one of the proudest moments of his career. According to Murray, Smith was able to unite the team and helped every player feel their role.

Successor not yet determined

Smith said he believes this is the right time both for himself and for the team's further development. He noted that the 2015 victory will forever remain one of the proudest moments of his career.

Former world number one Murray is currently not interested in taking up the role of the new team captain, according to BBC Sport.

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