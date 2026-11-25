In Spain, former Catalan government head Carles Puigdemont said he will return to the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona on December 12 after nearly ten years abroad. His return was preceded by Spain’s Supreme Court decision to close criminal proceedings against him under the amnesty law, Deutsche Welle reports.

Return to Barcelona

Puigdemont announced his plans at a televised press conference in Brussels. He said that at noon on December 12, he will return to the Parliament of Catalonia — the place where Catalan democracy elects or removes the heads of the regional government. That same evening, the politician plans to be at home with his family.

Puigdemont also said that on December 17 he will present a proposal for a new course toward Catalonia’s independence. He headed the regional government in October 2017, when Catalan authorities held a referendum on independence from Spain. Spanish courts ruled the vote illegal, while the attempt to separate the region triggered a political crisis and intensified the confrontation between Madrid and Catalan independence supporters.

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Amnesty and closure of the case

After the events of 2017, Puigdemont left for Belgium to avoid arrest and has lived there ever since. In August 2024, he briefly traveled to Barcelona, addressed supporters and left the city despite an arrest warrant that was in force at the time.

In its decision of November 20, Spain’s Supreme Court concluded that the amnesty had removed Puigdemont’s potential criminal liability, as well as that of two other figures in the Catalan separatist movement. The decision was preceded by an October ruling by the Constitutional Court, which extended the amnesty to embezzlement charges related to the attempt to secure Catalonia’s independence. After that, the Supreme Court revoked Puigdemont’s arrest warrant.

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