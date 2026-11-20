Qatar is promoting at the UN General Assembly a draft resolution intended to strengthen international protection for mediators, negotiators and other participants in armed conflict settlement processes. The initiative has already passed the first round of consultations among UN member states, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Protection of negotiation participants

The draft strongly condemns attacks, threats and violence against mediators, negotiators, mediation groups, support staff and civil society representatives involved in the diplomatic settlement of armed conflicts.

The document also calls on states to take measures to protect participants in mediation processes in accordance with their obligations under international law. The proposed provisions are intended to apply to international mediation efforts, including those involving armed organizations and other parties to conflicts.

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Israel’s concerns

In Israel, there are concerns that the broad wording of the resolution could increase international diplomatic pressure on Jerusalem and be used in future disputes over the possibility of conducting military operations against members of organizations that also take part in negotiations.

The draft text mentions neither Israel nor Hamas, nor the Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha on September 9, 2025. At the same time, the issue is connected to Qatar’s role as a mediator in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

The document has not yet been adopted

In addition to protecting mediators, the draft contains provisions on the right to self-determination of peoples living under colonial rule or foreign occupation. It also provides for broader involvement of the UN secretary-general and other UN bodies in international mediation processes. Member states are still coordinating the final text, and the UN General Assembly has not yet adopted the resolution.

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