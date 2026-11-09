Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan to begin border talks — Dawn

In Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Amjad Hussain agreed to begin talks on longstanding territorial disputes between the two regions. These include the Shandur and Babusar passes, as well as areas near the Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu dams, Dawn reports.

Talks through chief secretaries

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Islamabad. The parties agreed that the matter would first be considered by the chief secretaries of the two regions, after which it would be referred to their political leadership. The initiative aims to settle disputes over villages along the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Gilgit-Baltistan boundary through mutual understanding and negotiations.

According to the publication, territorial differences have repeatedly led to tensions and violent clashes between communities in the disputed areas. Both regions claim the Shandur Pass, where the world's highest polo ground is located, at an altitude of approximately 12,500 feet. The matter is being considered by an administrative boundaries commission.

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The status of the Babusar Pass, which connects Mansehra with Diamer through the Kaghan Valley, has also not yet been determined by the federal authorities. The dispute concerned land acquisition and compensation for owners of plots taken in 2001 to widen the road. Separately, a dispute continues between the Harban tribe from Kohistan and the Thor tribe from Diamer over an eight-kilometer section near the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. During a clash there in 2014, five people were killed and another 15 were injured. In 2022, a 24-member jirga helped settle the conflict and paved the way for official demarcation and compensation payments to affected Kohistan residents.

Additional flights to Gilgit

Air connectivity between Islamabad and Gilgit was also discussed at the meeting. Pakistan International Airlines currently uses a 44-seat ATR aircraft on this route. The aircraft's limited capacity and flight cancellations due to weather conditions make travel difficult for patients, tourists and officials. Gilgit Airport cannot accommodate larger aircraft.

Representatives of the private airline South Air discussed launching additional air service with the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister. According to an official, the aircraft are planned to be leased under guarantees from the Gilgit-Baltistan government, while South Air is to operate flights as part of a joint venture. Aircraft adapted to the region's weather conditions are expected to be used on the Islamabad-Gilgit route.

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