In Lebanon, Hezbollah has for three months been preparing for a possible resumption of hostilities with Israel after receiving funding from Iran. According to the Jerusalem Post, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters that the group used the pause in hostilities since June to rearm.

Drones and explosives

According to Reuters sources, Hezbollah has focused on purchasing explosives and producing drones that can be used against Israeli military personnel in the security zone in southern Lebanon. One source and another person close to the group said that tens of millions of dollars had arrived from Iran to strengthen its military capabilities.

According to Reuters, these funds supplement approximately $200 million that the group had previously received from Tehran. This month, Hezbollah acknowledged that explosives seized by Lebanese authorities belonged to it and were intended for use in explosive drones.

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Restoring command

Reuters sources also claim that Hezbollah is restoring command-and-control structures whose work was disrupted during key battles. At the same time, the group's media office rejected suggestions that these systems had stopped functioning.

According to Reuters sources, the group has not yet managed to fully replenish its stockpiles and prepare its forces. It is also on alert over a possible escalation between the United States and Iran, which could reactivate the Lebanese front. The Israeli military declined to comment, while Iran's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva did not respond to Reuters' requests.

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