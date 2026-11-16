Cyprus has presented its first domestically built satellite, Kyrenia 3. It was unveiled at a facility of the Cyprus Space Research Organisation in Nicosia, where a space weather monitoring centre has also begun operating.

As Cyprus Mail reports, the satellite was developed as part of years of work to establish Cyprus' own capabilities for manufacturing space equipment. About €2.5 million was invested in specialised research infrastructure for this purpose.

Infrastructure for microsatellites

The International Space Innovation Centre has equipment for designing, manufacturing and testing satellites. In particular, it has a metal 3D printer, equipment for vibration testing and an ISO 7-class clean room where microsatellites are assembled.

Cyprus' chief scientific adviser, Demetris Skourides, said that producing microsatellites and specialised components would enable the country to develop its own technological capabilities rather than merely use data and equipment of foreign origin.

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President of the Cyprus Space Research Organisation George Danos said that Kyrenia 3 does not yet have a final launch date. The organisation is negotiating with international partners on launching the three satellites presented during the event. According to him, the wait for launch after the spacecraft's certification is completed may last up to 18 months.

Solar activity forecasts

At the same time, a space weather centre officially began operating in Nicosia. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse solar activity and forecast potentially dangerous phenomena. Solar activity can affect telecommunications, satellite operations, navigation systems and power infrastructure.

According to Danos, the system has already produced approximately 110,000 forecasts, and its capabilities have attracted interest from NASA and other international organisations. Research data from satellites can be shared internationally, while some information will have practical value for Cyprus, including for monitoring forest fires.

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