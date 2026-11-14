China and Thailand signed eight cooperation agreements in Bangkok in the areas of trade, security, agriculture and technology. The documents were signed after talks between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the agreements were signed during Li Qiang's three-day official visit to Thailand. This is the first visit by a Chinese premier to the country in seven years.

Fruit exports and electric vehicles

The agreements cover automotive manufacturing, vocational education, agricultural exports, food safety, security cooperation, measurement standards and consular services. The new protocols are intended to facilitate supplies of Thai tropical fruits — durian and salak — to China.

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In the automotive sector, the sides will focus on electric vehicles, battery production and technology transfer. Anutin Charnvirakul also raised the issue of advancing China's proposed purchase of 500,000 tonnes of Thai rice. An initial batch of 40,000 tonnes has already been sold.

AI, railways and cybersecurity

The heads of government discussed expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, renewable energy and rail links between China, Laos and Thailand. They also agreed to strengthen efforts against cross-border cybercrime and online fraud, including through intelligence sharing and cooperation on illicit financial flows.

China offered Thailand technical assistance and equipment to monitor cross-border water pollution. Li Qiang said he intended to deepen economic cooperation and advance the China-Thailand railway project. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership.

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