In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez that China would support Cuba in defending its sovereignty and countering sanctions, blockades and external interference. South China Morning Post reports.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi assured that Beijing’s position would not change regardless of how the international situation develops. Rodríguez, for his part, reaffirmed Havana’s commitment to the one-China principle and support for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s four global initiatives.

US sanctions against Chinese companies

The meeting took place several days after the US State Department imposed sanctions on China National Electronic Import and Export Company and Beijing H&C Technologies. The US side stated that these companies cooperated with a Cuban arms procurement entity and supplied military equipment to the island this year.

The same sanctions package included organizations and tankers linked to a network transporting oil to Cuba. China’s Foreign Ministry condemned these restrictions, while ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called them an unlawful application of extraterritorial jurisdiction. China’s Ministry of Commerce called on Washington to lift the sanctions.

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Beijing’s energy assistance

In a social media post, Rodríguez thanked China for its continued support, including assistance in changing Cuba’s energy structure. He called the US actions a fuel blockade.

In January, Xi Jinping approved $80 million in emergency aid to Cuba for the purchase of electrical equipment, as well as the transfer of 60,000 tonnes of rice. Over the past two years, Cuba has added about 1,300 megawatts of solar capacity, a significant share of which was built with Chinese equipment and financing. At the same time, grid instability results in the loss of part of the electricity generated.

During his visit to Beijing, Rodríguez also met with Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China; Liu Haixing, head of the party’s International Department; and Chen Xiaodong, head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

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