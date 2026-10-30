Chinese naval and air forces conducted combat-readiness patrols in the waters and airspace around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, which is claimed by the Philippines and China. Interia reports, citing a statement by the Chinese military.

Statement by the Chinese military

In the statement, the Chinese military described these actions as a necessary countermeasure in response to alleged violations of rights and provocative actions by the Philippines. China calls Scarborough Shoal Huangyan Dao.

This body of water is one of Asia’s most disputed areas. The shoal is located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, but China has not abandoned its claims to the atoll and considers the fish-rich waters part of its territory.

Previous incidents

Tensions around the shoal have persisted for a long time. In July, a Chinese coast guard vessel used a water cannon against a Philippine fishing boat. Beijing then stated that two Philippine vessels had allegedly entered disputed waters.

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In April, Reuters satellite images showed at least four Chinese fishing vessels and a Chinese navy or coast guard ship near the entrance to the shoal. Vantor, formerly known as Maxar Technologies, also identified an additional patrol vessel there.

According to Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela, Chinese sailors installed a 352-meter floating barrier. Authorities stated that it was dismantled shortly afterward. Last year, China approved the creation of a national nature reserve in the area, which Philippine authorities called an obvious pretext for beginning an occupation.

The 2016 international arbitration did not determine the status of the shoal, but noted that any blockade imposed by Beijing violates international law, as the fishing grounds must also be accessible to the Philippines and Vietnam.

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