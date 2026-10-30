North Korea tests attack drones and missiles — France 24

North Korea conducted demonstration tests of attack drones, missiles and 600mm multiple launch rocket systems. During the event, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un called for accelerating the development of drone and artificial intelligence technologies for military purposes, France 24 reports.

Drones and missiles

According to the state-run KCNA agency, the demonstration featured kamikaze drones, multipurpose drones that launched air-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles and multiple launch rocket systems.

KCNA claims that the drones and cruise missiles hit an island target with 100% accuracy. Kim Jong Un said that the pursuit of “absolute superiority in drone technology” is necessary given the changing nature of modern warfare.

“Strength, in fact, means peace, and peace is guaranteed only by strength,” he said. The demonstration also followed a series of other North Korean weapons tests, including a new high-precision guided torpedo weapon system and an intermediate-range hypersonic missile. Pyongyang had stated that AI technologies were used in both systems.

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Ballistic missile launches

A day before the demonstration, South Korea’s military reported that North Korea launched about a dozen short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew about 250 kilometers.

South Korean and U.S. militaries are analyzing the missiles’ precise characteristics. It was not immediately clear whether these launches were linked to the weapons demonstration. South Korea’s National Security Office said the launches violate UN Security Council resolutions.

Tensions at the border

The latest tests are taking place amid rising tensions between the two Koreas after a mine exploded near the fortified border, injuring three South Korean servicemen. A joint investigation by Seoul and the UN concluded that North Korea had laid the mines more than a year ago. Seoul called this a violation of the Armistice Agreement and demanded an apology, which Pyongyang mocked.

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