The Standing Committee of Pakistan’s National Assembly on Interior and Narcotics Control has summoned Punjab police chiefs to report on the investigation into the alleged murder of Hina Javed. The meeting is scheduled for October 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the parliament building in Islamabad, Dawn reports.

Police report and case review

The Punjab inspector general of police, the regional and city police chiefs of Rawalpindi, the senior superintendent of investigations, and the additional inspector general of the Crime Control Department are to attend the meeting. They are expected to brief committee members on the latest developments in the high-profile case.

The Punjab government has also formed a committee of three senior officials to review the investigation. It includes Additional Inspector General of the Crime Control Department Sohail Chatta, Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police Shoaib Khurram Janbaz, and Rawalpindi Senior Superintendent of Investigations Saifullah. The committee has already visited Rawalpindi, inspected the crime scene, met with the deceased woman’s family, and questioned her husband and a domestic worker at Adiala jail.

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Forensic materials

Javed’s husband and the domestic worker were placed in judicial custody in connection with the case. According to the analysis of autopsy and DNA reports, bruises were found on the woman’s hands and forearms, while a 27-centimeter-deep wound was found on her neck.

The report states that DNA from blood traces, a bedsheet that investigators believe was used for strangulation, a door lock, and a handle matched the domestic worker’s DNA. Swabs from the deceased woman’s left-hand nails, samples from her body, and fragments of a bedsheet with traces of blood and sperm cells were also examined. A section of carpet with suspicious stains was seized from the apartment’s bedroom; the report said they matched blood and semen attributed to Zeeshan Arshad.

Hina Javed’s family again expressed distrust in the Rawalpindi police investigation and statements by the head of the Crime Control Department. The deceased woman’s relatives demand the creation of a judicial commission and claim that police are protecting the main accused while placing responsibility on the domestic worker.

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