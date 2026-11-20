Aptera, based in Carlsbad, California, USA, has completed construction of its first solar electric vehicle for a paying customer. The vehicle with a matte black Noir finish is intended for Martin Hartono, the largest investor in the Accelerator crowdfunding program, Electrek reports.

Vehicle for the largest investor

Participants in the Accelerator program receive delivery priority depending on the amount of their investment. Hartono heads GDP Venture, the venture arm of Indonesia's Djarum Group, which is based in Jakarta.

According to Aptera, the vehicle will be exported from the United States. The company did not specify the destination country, the amount paid for the vehicle, or the date of its actual handover to the customer.

Aptera co-CEO Chris Anthony called the completion of the vehicle the result of the team's years of work. He also said that the company is working to complete other vehicles for early customers, but did not disclose their number.

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Funding for mass production

Aptera has repeatedly postponed delivery deadlines since 2022. The company estimates that it needs about $25 million to launch mass production, while it previously cited a figure of $40 million to $45 million.

The company plans to begin assembling the first 40 production vehicles by the end of 2026 and deliveries to customers in early 2027, provided it secures funding. At the end of September, Aptera had $9.2 million in cash, of which $4.1 million consisted of refundable reservation funds. The company posted a $14 million loss in the third quarter.

In August, TÜV Rheinland measured that the vehicle's integrated solar panels in Carlsbad delivered between 4.23 and 4.75 kWh of energy per day to the battery. This corresponds to approximately 40 miles of daily range at Aptera's target efficiency of 100 Wh per mile, which has not yet been confirmed for production vehicles.

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