In the United States, AT&T has filed a lawsuit against telecom company Comcast in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. AT&T claims that Comcast deceptively advertises Xfinity-branded home internet and Wi-Fi as “fiber-powered.” As Ars Technica reports, in the lawsuit AT&T asks the court to prohibit Comcast from using this wording and seeks the return of profits that the company allegedly earned through such advertising, or other compensation.

Dispute over the final segment of the network

In the lawsuit, AT&T states that most Xfinity subscribers are connected through a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. Fiber is used in part of the infrastructure, but the final segment to the home is laid using copper coaxial cable. According to AT&T, this distinguishes Comcast’s service from a network in which fiber is run directly to the residence.

A fiber-to-the-home connection can provide equal download and upload speeds. In Comcast’s cable network, the speed of data transmission from the user is significantly lower than the download speed. AT&T believes that wording such as “fiber-powered” creates a false impression that Xfinity is comparable to AT&T Fiber service.

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Advertising body’s decision

Earlier, AT&T challenged Comcast’s advertising before the National Advertising Division, a self-regulatory body of the U.S. advertising industry. In June, the body concluded that Comcast accurately described the combination of cable and fiber technologies in disclaimers, but those explanations were not sufficiently prominent.

The National Advertising Division recommended that Comcast place the explanations closer to the claim about fiber-powered Wi-Fi and make them more conspicuous. Comcast said it would comply with the recommendation. At the same time, AT&T insists in the new lawsuit that the advertising may continue to mislead a substantial portion of consumers.

AT&T is also engaged in a separate legal dispute with Charter, which advertises its cable internet as “fiber-powered.” Charter says that this wording describes the important role of fiber in its hybrid network.

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