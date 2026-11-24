South Korean company Hanwha Aerospace is building a defense data center for artificial intelligence systems in the city of Changwon. The first part of the facility is planned to be commissioned in July 2028, while its final capacity is expected to reach 180 MW, Korea Herald reports.

Investment and equipment

Hanwha has allocated 10 trillion won, or about $7.5 billion, for the first phase of the project. Once completed, the data center is to be equipped with high-density servers with graphics processing units.

At the construction site in Changwon, the company held a briefing for representatives of the National AI Strategy Committee, including Vice Chair Ha Jung-woo, as well as the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

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Part of the investment plan

The construction is part of Hanwha Group's 55 trillion won investment plan, announced in July by the group's vice chairman, Kim Dong-kwan. The plan covers aerospace and defense AI projects in southeastern South Korea, including at Hanwha's complex in Changwon.

Hanwha said a separate data center is needed because of military requirements for information protection and operational continuity. The company is considering a model under which the military would retain control over its data while defense contractors would operate the facility. According to Hanwha's estimate, this could accelerate the deployment of defense AI by four to five years compared with a project implemented by the state.

The company also plans to use the group's energy assets to expand data center operations in South Korea and abroad, and is considering including data centers in future defense export packages.

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