Infoblox, which provides cybersecurity and network automation services, has confirmed an incident involving unauthorized access to some corporate information through a compromised third-party service provider. TechCrunch reports.

Investigation of the incident

Infoblox said it had activated incident response procedures, taken measures to contain the incident, and engaged external cybersecurity specialists. The company is to establish the circumstances of the event and its scope, and eliminate confirmed risks.

According to TechCrunch, the security breach is linked to a provider of SharePoint data migration services. SharePoint is a web service that companies use to share and store internal files and documents.

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Customer data and company services

A source familiar with the course of the incident told the publication that sensitive customer data may have been stolen as a result of the breach. Infoblox did not say how many customers were affected by the event, nor did it clarify whether the perpetrators had contacted the company or made any demands.

The company did not disclose the name of the compromised contractor. At the same time, one TechCrunch source said that Infoblox had ended its cooperation with it. A company representative also said there were no indications that Infoblox products, its cloud services, software updates, or product development and release processes were involved in the incident.

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