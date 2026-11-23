Sierra, a company developing artificial intelligence solutions for enterprise customer service, has raised $1.75 billion in a Series F funding round. Following the deal, its valuation reached $30 billion — twice as much as six months ago, when the company was valued at $15 billion. TechCrunch reports.

Investors and clients

The round was led by Greenoaks and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Sierra’s existing investors, including Benchmark, Sequoia, Greenoaks, GV and Tiger Global, also participated in the financing.

Sierra was founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor. The company says it works with nearly half of the corporations on the Fortune 50 list. Its clients include BNY, HSBC, Singtel, Wells Fargo, JPMorganChase, Pearson, Next and Cox Automotive.

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Development of AI agents

At the end of last month, Sierra said its outcome-based pricing model had helped double its run-rate revenue to $400 million in five months. The company is building a platform for developing AI agents and works with model developers to give enterprise clients a choice of technologies.

Sierra is also working with Meta, Stripe and Walmart on defining protocols for agents to interact with enterprise systems. The company plans to use the funds raised to develop its technology stack, including service agents, as well as expand its sales team to conclude and support enterprise contracts more quickly.

During the HumanX conference in Amsterdam in September, Clay Bavor said that most Sierra clients are not replacing contact-center workers but reassigning them to other roles.

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