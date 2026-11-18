Skydance has created the Skydance Global Cable Media division, which will bring together the cable networks of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global. As Variety reports, the new structure will include more than 50 television channels, including Adult Swim, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, ID, MTV, TLC and Nickelodeon.

New structure

Warner Bros. TV Group and U.S. Networks chair Channing Dungey informed employees about the new group's four segments: documentary-entertainment and lifestyle content, broad entertainment, talent, music and live programming, as well as comedy and animation.

Food Network President Betsy Ayala, in addition to her current position, will be responsible for Discovery, HGTV and Magnolia. Jason Sarlanis, who heads TNT, TBS and ID, will also oversee TLC. OWN President Tina Perry will additionally oversee BET and MTV/VH1.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Animation networks and studios, including Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, will become part of Skydance Television Animation. This division will be headed by Michael Ouweleen, who will also continue the day-to-day management of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. Comedy Central will also report to Ouweleen.

Howard Lee's departure

At the same time, longtime Discovery executive Howard Lee is leaving the company. Most recently, he served as chief creative officer of U.S. Networks. His responsibilities included Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and other television channels.

In a message to the team, Dungey thanked Lee for his work and contribution to the development of Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. networks. She also noted that the company continues to work on the structure of its international business and will announce it later.

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