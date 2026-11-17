Xiaomi has unveiled the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max smartphones with additional displays on the rear panel. A new feature is the creation of simple interactive mini apps from a text description using generative artificial intelligence, Engadget reports.

The rear screen can serve as a viewfinder for the main cameras, display notifications, maps, weather and call information. Text, images, boarding passes or QR codes can also be pinned to it. Xiaomi announced support for Spotify, YouTube Music and Google Maps, and also promised more than 50 ready-made mini apps at launch.

AI for simple widgets

The tool is not intended for creating full-fledged apps: it generates single-task interactive widgets for the small rear display. According to Engadget, during testing the feature sometimes processed requests slowly and did not always follow instructions accurately. An internet connection is required for it to work.

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The main display of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has a diagonal of 6.9 inches, while the rear display measures 2.9 inches. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6.4-inch main display and a 2.7-inch rear display. The rear screens have brightness of up to 4,000 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Cameras and batteries

The models received two 200-megapixel cameras with Leica Summilux lenses, including a periscope telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom, as well as a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Pro Max version is equipped with a Light Fusion 960L main sensor with LOFIC technology, while the standard 18 Pro has a Light Fusion 960 without this technology.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6,000 mAh battery and charging of up to 90 W. The Pro Max received a 7,050 mAh battery and supports charging of up to 100 W. In the United Kingdom, the smartphones are available to order through Xiaomi and Amazon: the 18 Pro costs £1,199, while the 18 Pro Max costs £1,400.

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