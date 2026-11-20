After years of buying back their own shares, US companies have shifted to net issuance of new securities, increasing their supply on the stock market. According to Acadian Asset Management, as of the end of last week, the net volume of new shares amounted to 3.1% of total market capitalization. This was reported by CNBC.

A change in corporate behavior

Acadian Asset Management portfolio manager Owen Lamont said in a letter to investors that US corporations have changed their behavior over the past two years: after buying back shares in 2024, they are now issuing them. Net issuance is still below the peak levels seen during the technology and pandemic bubble periods, but the firm's analysis indicates the end of the buyback era and the beginning of a period of stock issuance.

Share buybacks reduce the number of securities in free float, which may support their prices and increase earnings per share by reducing the number of shares used in the calculation. Rising issuance, by contrast, creates additional supply that investors must absorb.

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Major offerings and Anthropic's IPO

An additional volume of shares entered the market this week following the IPO of artificial intelligence laboratory Anthropic. The company sold shares at $83, above the expected range, and raised $81 billion. At the same time, its shares were declining on Friday along with the broader stock market.

Among other examples of raising funds through shares, CNBC cites Oracle, which filed to sell $20 billion in shares through an at-the-market program and placed another $10 billion in common stock in November. Meta in October priced an offering of $25 billion in common stock and $12.5 billion in mandatory convertible preferred shares. Alphabet in June announced plans to raise $84.8 billion in equity capital to finance artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to the Federal Reserve System, gross issuance of debt securities began to increase in 2024, and stock issuance also accelerated in 2026. Lamont also said he could not rule out the presence of a bubble in the artificial intelligence market.

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