Republican Congressman Thomas Massie on November 9 reintroduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The document provides for Hegseth’s removal from office and a ban on holding federal office in the future, Anadolu Agency reports.

Consideration procedure

Massie used a privileged procedure that requires the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives to bring the resolution to a vote within two legislative days. At the same time, Republican leaders may try to block it by supporting, with a simple majority, a motion to postpone consideration of the document.

Eight articles of charges

In the resolution, Massie brought eight sets of charges against Hegseth that he considers grounds for impeachment. They concern, in particular, waging unauthorized wars, weakening mechanisms for protecting civilians, and extrajudicial killings.

The first three articles contain accusations of violating the 1973 War Powers Resolution. According to Massie, Hegseth ordered US military operations against Iran without congressional authorization and continued the conflict despite lawmakers’ attempts to withdraw American forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The fourth article alleges that Hegseth weakened safeguards for protecting civilians during operations. It mentions a US strike on the Shajara Tayebeh elementary school in Minab, Iran: according to data cited in the resolution, more than 150 civilians were killed, including about 120 schoolchildren under the age of 12, mostly girls.

The document also mentions strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. According to data cited in the resolution, at least 243 people were killed in separate attacks. Other articles concern alleged retaliation against Senator Mark Kelly for participating in a video about the right of military personnel to refuse unlawful orders, the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and the US campaign in Yemen called Operation Rough Rider.

Reaction from Hegseth and Democrats

Earlier that same day, Hegseth told reporters that he was not concerned about the prospect of impeachment and intended to hold a press conference on the matter the following morning. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries voiced support for Massie’s resolution.

Read us on