Creditors financing SpaceX’s new $43 billion debt package sought to limit the possibility of launching advanced artificial intelligence chips, which serve as collateral for the deal, into space. As Ars Technica reports, investors feared that once the semiconductors were sent into orbit, they would be impossible to recover and sell in the event of a default.

According to sources familiar with the matter, SpaceX said it intended to use the chips linked to the deal on Earth. At the same time, Elon Musk outlined plans to create orbital data centers for artificial intelligence models that could be cooled by the vacuum of space. It is currently unknown whether the restriction proposed by creditors was included in the final documents.

Project Saturn debt package

SpaceX sold more than $30 billion in debt to major investors as part of financing called Project Saturn. The largest part of the package consisted of $25 billion in investment-grade bonds backed by SpaceX’s five-year lease payments for Nvidia chips.

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The debt was placed at a spread of 3.45 percentage points over U.S. Treasury securities, implying a total yield of about 8.3%. The new bonds are due in 2032, but the principal debt is planned to be repaid in less than four years. Before the sale, investors had already committed to purchase more than $19 billion in bonds, including $4 billion by Pimco.

Ratings and collateral

The bonds were issued by a special-purpose company to keep the debt off SpaceX’s balance sheet and preserve its investment-grade credit rating. Moody’s assigned the debt an A3 rating, one notch above SpaceX’s own rating, while KBRA rated it A-.

According to Moody’s rating report, the chips are planned to be used in U.S. data centers that are predominantly owned, controlled, and operated by SpaceX. Anchor commitments in the deal were also made by funds managed or advised by BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and KKR.

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