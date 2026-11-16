Decentralized perpetual futures exchange Lighter temporarily halted all withdrawals following a security incident involving a trader’s account. As CoinDesk reports, the company believes the cause was the leak of a trading API key belonging to a specific trader.

Lighter said its protocol and smart contracts were not affected. The exchange activated Guardian mode as a precaution, and its security council is preparing a contract update. The company expected to restore withdrawals by the end of Monday.

On-chain fund movements

Analytics firm Bitquery tracked a transfer of $10.39 million in the USDC stablecoin from Lighter’s Ethereum contract to a wallet that swapped the funds for ether (ETH) within minutes. According to its data, 1,920 ETH, valued at approximately $3.5 million, were subsequently sent through 12 wallets to the Hyperliquid platform.

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There, linked accounts purchased XMR1, a token named after the Monero cryptocurrency. Lighter also said it had identified a wallet that it believes may belong to the attacker.

Different loss estimates

Other researchers estimated potential losses at $15.5 million across two market-maker accounts. However, Lighter confirmed neither this amount nor information about a second successful withdrawal.

Following the incident, the protocol’s native LIT token fell by more than 10%, below $2.48. At the time of publication, it had partially recovered to $2.62, but was still trading nearly 9% below its level 24 hours earlier.

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