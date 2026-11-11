Austrian manufacturer KTM has unveiled the new Arrow sports side-by-side vehicle (SSV), designed for off-road use. The model received a 2.0-litre EA888 turbocharged petrol engine from the Audi S3, Autocar reports. The standard version produces 276 hp, while the limited launch series of 500 vehicles delivers 325 hp.

Off-road engineering

The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Arrow has all-wheel drive and two limited-slip differentials. The vehicle weighs 999 kg, while KTM has not yet disclosed other performance specifications.

The all-terrain vehicle is built on a high-strength chromoly steel chassis. It is equipped with double-wishbone suspension and KW Reiger shock absorbers at each wheel. Suspension travel is 600 mm.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Model origins and sales

The Arrow was developed jointly with the G Rally team, which was recently renamed KTM X-Bow Lab Team. The project was led by Belgian racer Guillaume de Mévius, who headed the consortium that acquired KTM's automotive division and finished second in the 2024 Dakar Rally. The new model is a simplified version of the rally vehicle prepared by the team for the new SSV category at the Dakar.

Unlike KTM's rally cars, the Arrow has an enclosed cabin. Inside, it features Sabelt seats, a digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen with smartphone connectivity support. In the top version, air conditioning will be included as standard equipment.

Orders in the United States are due to open next week. The base version will cost from an amount equivalent to £44,000, while the limited launch series will start from £73,000. Deliveries are scheduled for late 2027. KTM said the Arrow is primarily intended for off-road use, although in some countries it will be possible to register it for public roads depending on local legislation.

Read us on