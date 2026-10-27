Brazil's Liberal Party has recognized the result of the presidential election, in which incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated Senator Flávio Bolsonaro by more than 4.4 million votes. Al Jazeera reports.

Valdemar Costa Neto, the leader of the right-wing Liberal Party, said that the political force recognizes the presidential election results. At the same time, he said that issues raised by Bolsonaro regarding the circumstances of the vote require proper clarification.

Bolsonaro demanded the vote be annulled

Flávio Bolsonaro has not formally conceded defeat. In an address after the election, he called the results unacceptable and said he intended to go to court demanding that the vote be annulled. The politician linked his claims to Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin's decision to extend polling station operations by two hours.

The campaign teams of both candidates requested an extension of voting for different reasons. Bolsonaro's campaign cited heavy rains in the south of the country, which it said made it difficult for voters to reach polling stations. Lula's team insisted on an extension due to restrictions on public transport operations in some cities. The president's allies believed that reduced transport services could have hindered his electorate's participation in the election.

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Impact of the voting extension

Under Zanin's decision, polling stations that had not closed at 5:00 p.m. Brasília time could operate until 7:00 p.m. Bolsonaro said the decision put his voters at a disadvantage, and also noted that Lula appointed Zanin as a justice in 2023 and that he had previously been Lula's personal lawyer.

At the same time, an analysis by Pedro Burgos, a professor at the Brazilian educational institute Insper, showed that the voting extension added about 35,000 votes, or less than 0.03% of the total. Lula received more than 64.25 million votes, while Bolsonaro received 59.83 million.

US President Donald Trump told journalists that the election in Brazil appeared to have been rigged, but added that he had not taken anyone's side in the campaign. According to Folha de S Paulo, Bolsonaro's legal advisers and political allies persuaded him to abandon attempts to annul the result given Lula's lead and the recognition of the outcome by the Supreme Court and electoral authorities.

Bolsonaro also said that the federal police had asked him to surrender his passports. He said he would comply with the demand, did not plan to leave the country, and intended to organize the opposition.

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