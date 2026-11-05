In Poland, Confederation leader Sławomir Mentzen met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Both politicians posted a joint photo on the social network X, Interia reports. Mentzen wrote that things are getting better, repeating wording previously used by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also shared the photo and noted that the day had been very productive.

PSL proposal on the tribunal

Earlier, PSL announced that it was preparing a bill to amend Poland’s Constitution. The initiative provides for terminating the terms of the current judges of the Constitutional Tribunal and a one-time election of a new 15-judge panel by the National Assembly with a three-fifths majority.

Under the proposal, nominations of candidates for judicial positions must be submitted with the president’s consent. Five judges are planned to be elected for three years, another five for six years, and the remaining judges for nine years. To submit the constitutional amendment bill, at least 92 signatures from deputies must be collected.

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For the amendments to be adopted by the Sejm, a majority of at least two-thirds of votes is required, with at least half of the chamber’s statutory number of members present. In the Senate, the law amending the Constitution must be approved by an absolute majority of votes, with at least half of senators present.

Reactions of political forces

PSL’s largest coalition partner, KO, reacted skeptically to the initiative. KO deputy chair Borys Budka said it was difficult for him to imagine amending the Constitution together with PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński, but added that the coalition would discuss PSL’s proposal.

Left MP Tomasz Trela also rejected the possibility of supporting the changes together with PiS. Poland 2050 representative Paweł Śliz said that his political force is discussing the bill and has similar proposals. PiS is not currently ready to discuss a reset of the tribunal, while Confederation said it would analyze PSL’s initiative. Confederation MP Michał Wawer assessed the bill as one that does not look bad.

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