Israeli opposition leader and head of the Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no longer capable of leading the country. He criticized Netanyahu’s request to prepare for possible international economic and banking sanctions using alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Eisenkot wrote in a post on social media platform X that Netanyahu was destroying Israeli society and weakening the army, and also said that he had allegedly set out to destroy the country’s economy for generations to come. The opposition politician argues that the prime minister’s recent statements indicate that he has lost touch with reality.

Plan for alternative payments

Earlier, Netanyahu said that he had asked for an economic plan to be prepared involving alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and blockchain. According to him, this is needed in case of possible international economic and banking sanctions, including restrictions on Israel’s banking system.

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The prime minister also said that U.S. military aid would not last forever, so Israel must prepare for its possible cessation and strengthen its own military self-sufficiency. At the same time, Netanyahu did not state an intention to remove the country from the global economic system; this interpretation is part of Eisenkot’s criticism.

Criticism ahead of elections

Eisenkot ironically called the initiative “Bibicoin,” playing on Netanyahu’s nickname, Bibi. He questioned how Israeli technology companies would be able to receive payments from foreign clients and attract foreign investment if they had to bypass the international banking system.

The politician also said that economic isolation could prompt companies to leave Israel, lead to losses of savings and investments, and reduce resources for healthcare and education. According to Israeli media, an unnamed senior economic official also believes that circumventing banking sanctions through cryptocurrencies will not produce the expected result and that the proposal itself could harm the economy. The discussion is taking place ahead of Knesset elections scheduled for Tuesday.

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