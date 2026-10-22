In Israel, a Channel 14 host repeatedly used an ethnically offensive expression against Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of Israeli centrists, during a television program. This happened on Saturday evening, and the offensive wording was repeated the following day. The incident sparked outrage among politicians and the public.

As RMF24 reports, the remark was directed at Eisenkot, who is of Moroccan descent. According to the outlet, the channel is favorably disposed toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Polls indicate that Eisenkot has a real chance of becoming head of government.

Reaction to the incident

Netanyahu condemned the offensive name-calling of Eisenkot and described it as extremely inappropriate. David Elbaz, a member of the Likud party court who also has Moroccan roots, demanded an apology from the journalist.

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Eisenkot’s campaign headquarters used the incident in the election campaign. The politician’s representatives put up billboards accusing Netanyahu and his supporters of contempt for Mizrahim — Jews originating from countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Elections and ethnic context

Gadi Eisenkot is a retired general, former chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army, and leader of the centrist “Simply” (Yashar) party. His parents arrived in Israel from Morocco. If he wins the election, he could become the country’s first prime minister from the Mizrahi community.

RMF24 notes that ethnic divisions have existed in Israeli society since the state’s founding. Jews of European origin, Ashkenazim, dominated politics, the economy, and the army for decades. Meanwhile, many immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa settled in poorer peripheral areas. Israel’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 27.

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