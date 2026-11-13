EU leaders to hold first AI summit in Dublin — Cyprus Mail

European Union leaders will gather in Dublin, Ireland, on November 13 for the first dedicated summit on artificial intelligence. Participants will discuss how the EU can close its technological gap with the United States and China, as well as issues of AI funding, regulation and safety.

As Cyprus Mail reports, the meeting is taking place amid growing concerns about a technology that could transform industry and society. In recent months, a series of incidents involving uncontrolled AI agents has caused additional alarm. This week, the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang became a further shock for the industry.

Investment and regulatory barriers

European Council President António Costa said in an invitation to EU country leaders that the rapid development of AI necessitates the first separate discussion at the leaders' level — on the technology's opportunities and its impact on economies and societies.

Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch and Nobel Prize laureate and artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton will address summit participants. Leaders are also expected to consider ways to overcome bureaucratic barriers and establish safeguards in the AI sector.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The article notes that the European Union will have to intensify its efforts to be a competitive player in AI. The European Chips Act, introduced three years ago, is unlikely to achieve its goal of attracting advanced manufacturing and increasing the bloc's share of the global microchip market to 20% by 2030.

Gigafactory plans and Ukraine

The plan to create seven artificial intelligence gigafactories, which would combine advanced processors, software, cloud technologies, high-speed connectivity and data centers, has not yet fully got underway. The reason is a dispute among EU countries over competitiveness spending in the bloc's 2028–2034 budget.

Ukraine will be the second key issue at the summit. It was added to the agenda the day after U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following talks in Moscow with Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state.

According to a senior EU official, leaders are likely to discuss Europe's participation in peace negotiations and possible security guarantees that the European Union could offer in the event of a ceasefire.

Read us on