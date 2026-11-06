Polish tennis player Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 250 Chennai Open tournament in Chennai, India. In the quarterfinals, the third seed defeated Japan’s Mai Hontama 4:6, 7:5, 6:4. The match lasted 156 minutes.

As Interia Sport reports, Linette had an unsuccessful start: she lost the first set 4:6 and was broken again at the beginning of the second set. Hontama led 5:3 and was serving for the set, but Linette converted a break point and reduced the deficit.

Comeback in the second set

At 4:5, the Polish player won her service game and levelled the score. After that, Linette held her serve, and in the next game she did not allow Hontama a single point while returning. She thus won the second set 7:5 and took the match into a deciding set.

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In the third set, Hontama was again the first to break. In the fifth game, the Japanese player had a chance to take a 4:1 lead, but Linette kept the deficit to one break. In the eighth game, the Polish tennis player converted her third opportunity while returning and levelled the score at 4:4.

Opponent to be determined later

Linette won the next game on her serve and created three match points in the tenth. Hontama saved the first two, but the Polish player sealed the victory on her third opportunity. In the semifinals, she will play Anastasia Zakharova or Lucrezia Stefanini.

Before the quarterfinals, Linette defeated another representative of Japan, Moyuka Uchijima, 7:6 (5), 6:0. In July, Hontama beat Linette at the WTA 250 tournament in Athens, 6:4, 7:5.

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