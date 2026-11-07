Singapore will end most haze-response measures on November 7 after a sustained improvement in air quality. The authorities are discontinuing daily haze advisories, the distribution of N95 respirators, closing designated haze shelters and winding up the inter-agency task force. Subsidised treatment for haze-related conditions will end on November 12.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, this episode was the country’s worst since 2015. From September 4 to November 6, at least one region of Singapore recorded 38 days with unhealthy air quality levels under the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI). On October 18, the reading in the western part of the country reached 230, the highest level since 2015.

The haze lasted more than 17 days

Although this year’s peak readings did not exceed 2015 levels, the haze proved more prolonged. The longest period during which the PSI exceeded 100 in at least one region lasted 422 hours, or more than 17 days. In 2015, such a period lasted 164 hours.

The prolonged air pollution led to the cancellation and postponement of outdoor events. At the same time, the country avoided school closures and the suspension of food deliveries, which were implemented during the 2015 episode.

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Measures for residents and companies

The National Environment Agency began publishing daily public advisories on September 4. The authorities also began distributing N95 masks to vulnerable groups ahead of schedule after a sharp rise in hourly fine particulate matter PM2.5 readings on October 14. During the second distribution phase, the age threshold for free masks was lowered from 67 to 60 years.

In October, Singapore issued preventive orders to 10 companies in Indonesia that may be linked to the fires that caused the haze. Separately, 10 companies registered in Singapore were sent notices under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, requiring data on land concessions, corporate links and fire-fighting measures in Indonesia.

In November, parliament passed amendments to the law: the maximum fine was increased tenfold, and the relevant authorities were granted powers of arrest in Singapore to more effectively secure the cooperation of persons of interest to investigations. At the same time, experts noted that gathering evidence and holding companies accountable remain difficult, as the sources of pollution are located outside Singapore.

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