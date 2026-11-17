British startup Model ML, based in London and developing artificial intelligence tools to automate the work of investment bankers and consultants, has raised $250 million in a Series B round. The company was valued at $1.5 billion, TechCrunch reports.

New funding round

The round was co-led by General Atlantic and QED Investors, which was already an investor in Model ML. The startup raised the new funding about a year after announcing a $75 million Series A round.

Model ML was founded by brothers Chaz and Arni Englender. The company has been operating for about three years. Previously, they also co-founded, among other ventures, the peer-to-peer rental platform Fat Llama, which Swedish competitor Hygglo acquired for $41.5 million in 2022.

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Automating financial work

Model ML's AI agents integrate with clients' systems, data and work tools, including Excel and PowerPoint. According to the company, its agents take into account the full context of deals that bankers and consultants are working on and can automatically update financial models and presentations when new events affect their analysis.

Among the tasks the startup aims to automate are creating financial models, preparing presentations and writing due diligence reports. Model ML says it operates on open-source models, allowing it to operate at approximately 2% of the cost of leading models and deliver faster results.

Hebbia and Rogo also operate in the segment of automating routine tasks for investment bankers and consultants. In April, Rogo raised $160 million at a $2 billion valuation.

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