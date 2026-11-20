Attention, spoilers. Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson make cameo appearances at the end of the film “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” As Variety reports, the movie is a prequel to “The Hunger Games” film series and tells the story of young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada.

Epilogue with characters from the original series

Lawrence, Hutcherson and Harrelson reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark and adult Haymitch, respectively. Their appearance corresponds to the epilogue of Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel “Sunrise on the Reaping”: at the end of the book, the plot moves forward in time and shows the adult characters.

In the film, Katniss and Peeta live in the Victors’ Village, where Haymitch is their neighbor. They wish him a happy birthday, after which he goes to the meadow to honor the memory of his late beloved Lenore Dove, played by Whitney Peak. There, Haymitch greets the geese — just as he and Lenore did in childhood.

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Connection to Katniss’ story

“Sunrise on the Reaping” also shows Katniss’ parents — Burdock Everdeen and Asterid March. Burdock was one of Haymitch’s close friends in his youth, while Asterid was his girlfriend. After winning the Second Quarter Quell and suffering losses, Haymitch pushes them away and begins drinking alone in the Victors’ Village.

At the end of the film, Burdock and Asterid hold little Katniss in their arms while Haymitch watches her from afar. Asterid was also a friend of Maysilee Donner, played by McKenna Grace. Maysilee was the first owner of the mockingjay-pin brooch, which later came into Katniss’ possession.

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