At Beverley District High School, a public school in Western Australia, students from pre-primary to Year 8 study Auslan, Australian sign language, up to twice a week. The school is located 120 kilometres east of Perth, and its students have been learning Auslan for four years. According to ABC News Australia, Auslan is now taught at nearly 130 public schools in the state.

Programme after Italian language

Hearing teacher Isabel Freeman initially taught Auslan to a non-verbal student at the school. After the retirement of the Italian teacher, with Italian being the language other than English, the administration offered Freeman the opportunity to teach Auslan.

Freeman works under the mentorship of Angela Linfitt, a qualified deaf teacher who helped shape the programme and provided teaching resources. According to Linfitt, the involvement of deaf specialists is necessary because they are experts in their language and can ensure it is taught correctly.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Barriers for deaf teachers

Linfitt noted that Auslan teachers in Western Australian schools must be registered teachers and have Auslan training. In her view, these requirements may limit the participation of members of the deaf community in such positions, as they face barriers to accessing university education and the necessary services.

Practice beyond the classroom

The school has one child with a diagnosed hearing impairment. Principal Wendy Norris said the programme helps students use their skills not only in lessons but also when communicating in the community. Previously, the pupils visited Beverley Frail Aged Lodge, where they taught residents everyday signs.

Student Bethel Fraser said she likes sharing her knowledge with others so that more people can communicate with deaf people. Freeman stressed that Auslan lessons are accessible to all students and give them the opportunity to succeed regardless of their reading, writing or mathematics skills.

Read us on