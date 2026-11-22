Hull City defeated Brighton 2-0 in a Premier League match thanks to Oli McBurnie’s brace in stoppage time. The home striker scored in the first and fourth added minutes of the second half.

According to The Guardian, both goals came after Brighton defender João Costinha was sent off. He received a second yellow card for a foul on Sorba Thomas, leaving the visitors a man down.

Visitors dominate but fail to score

Fabian Hürzeler’s team held the initiative for most of the match and had 70% possession. Brighton registered seven shots on target compared with Hull City’s five, but the visitors were unable to convert their chances.

Home goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis saved his team on several occasions. Early in the match, he stopped Diego Gomez’s effort following a cross from Maxim De Cuyper. Later, Yasin Ayari hit the crossbar, while Tzolakis denied Georginio Rutter from close range after a rebound.

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In the second half, the Greek goalkeeper also dealt with a shot from Pascal Gross. Diego Gomez missed the target from six yards despite having a chance to open the scoring.

Stoppage-time finale

Hull City responded with counterattacks, with Mohamed Belloumi twice getting into shooting positions. One of his efforts was saved by Bart Verbruggen, while the other went wide.

Late in the match, Charalampos Kostoulas chipped the ball over Tzolakis, but Regan Slater cleared it off the goal line. After Costinha’s dismissal, the hosts stepped up their pressure: McBurnie first poked the ball past Verbruggen and scored again two minutes later. The victory extended Hull City’s unbeaten home run after the team returned to the Premier League.

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