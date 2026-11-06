In Poland, Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty has submitted a motion to the Parliamentary Ethics Committee seeking punishment for Law and Justice party MP Dariusz Matecki. The basis was an incident during a press conference of the Polish People's Party (PSL), when the MP disrupted the event and pushed Konrad Gwoźdź, head of the Young Farmers Forum, Interia reports.

Incident at PSL press conference

The incident occurred on November 6, 2026, in the Sejm. In the released video footage, Matecki can be seen standing behind Gwoźdź and recording the press conference on his phone. A verbal dispute arose between them: the MP urged the PSL activist to move away, while the latter replied that Matecki was disrupting the event.

After that, Gwoźdź took a step backward toward the PiS MP, and Matecki pushed him. In his submission to the committee, Czarzasty noted that, according to the video recordings, the MP may have engaged in aggressive behavior and violated another person's physical integrity.

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Second submission to the committee

The Sejm Marshal stated that such conduct does not comply with the rules of parliamentary ethics, under which an MP must avoid actions that could damage the good name of the Sejm and respect the dignity of others.

A separate motion to the committee in this case was also filed by the PSL—Third Way parliamentary club, Gwoźdź said. He called on the PiS leadership to take action regarding its MP. Matecki, for his part, stated that the PSL activist was the first to start pushing him and called the situation a provocation.

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