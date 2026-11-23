Marvel has released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday ahead of the film’s premiere, scheduled for December 18. As Variety reports, the video continues the storyline of the scene with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter that was added to the Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release.

Captain America’s son

A new scene in the Avengers: Endgame re-release showed the teenage son of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. In the trailer, the Fantastic Four travel back in time to retrieve Rogers and return him to the main timeline. There, he is to lead the Avengers in a confrontation with Doctor Doom. Rogers’ son learns that his father was Captain America.

Heroes unite

The video also showed an extended battle scene featuring Doctor Doom and his Sentinels against the Avengers and the X-Men. Cyclops addresses the team with the phrase, “To me, my X-Men,” while Nightcrawler teleports Gambit, Mystique and Beast. Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Thor and Yelena Belova join the major team-up.

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Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom. The film will also feature Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. Characters from Fox’s X-Men film universe set to appear in the movie include Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Beast, Mystique, Nightcrawler and Gambit.

The Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release contained four new scenes connected to Avengers: Doomsday. According to Variety, it topped the domestic box office with $26 million in its opening weekend and added $143 million to the original film’s worldwide gross.

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