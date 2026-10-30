In Australia, at the Supreme Court of New South Wales in Sydney, the mother of a two-year-old boy said she would never forgive her former partner for murdering her son. A jury found the 40-year-old man guilty of murder in July, and the sentencing hearing will continue on December 2.

As ABC News reports, the man's name has not been disclosed for legal reasons. At the time of the child's death in 2022, he was in a relationship with the boy's mother and lived with her. The woman called meeting him the biggest mistake of her life and said he had irreversibly changed and destroyed her life.

Circumstances of the child's death

During the trial, jurors heard evidence that on the morning of May 23, 2022, the mother found her son unresponsive when she tried to wake him. The boy was flown from Coffs Harbour to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, where he died two days later from a catastrophic brain injury.

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An autopsy found the child had fractures to his pelvis and a rib, as well as bruising on his body. The court also heard evidence that the man punished the boy by locking him in a dark garage or taking away his mattress and pillow. On the day before his death, the mother saw her son fall down the stairs near the house.

Family statements and the defence position

The boy's father told the court that after his son's murder, his life went into a downward spiral and the joy of living disappeared. The court also heard a statement from the child's older brother, who said he was angry about his brother's death and missed playing with him.

Defence lawyer David Price said he intended to obtain medical records so that the man's diagnosis of multiple sclerosis could be taken into account during sentencing. Justice Phillip Boulten noted that these documents should have been provided during the trial and said the man faced a very lengthy prison term.

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