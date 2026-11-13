May Mobility plans to put up to 10,000 autonomous Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric minivans on the roads by 2031. To do this, it will integrate its own autonomous driving system into Volkswagen models, InsideEVs reports.

The first vehicles in 2028

Road testing of the autonomous ID. Buzz is expected to begin in early 2027. May Mobility plans to deliver the first vehicles to customers in 2028.

The company follows a partnership-based model. Its autonomous driving system is intended to be compatible with global robotaxi platforms. InsideEVs suggests that Uber, Lyft, and other ride-hailing services could be among the first partners.

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May Mobility has already completed about 600,000 commercial driverless rides in the United States and Japan. At the same time, the company did not disclose the number of vehicles in its current fleet.

Predicting traffic situations

May Mobility's autonomous system uses onboard predictive modeling to anticipate possible actions by road users. The company says the software can assess how a traffic situation may develop for up to 10 seconds, creating several possible scenarios and selecting a course of action based on the circumstances.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz has a spacious cabin and convenient seating, making the electric minivan suitable for transporting passengers with luggage. Volkswagen's MOIA division is also testing an autonomous version of the ID. Buzz in Los Angeles.

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