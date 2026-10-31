In Karachi, Pakistan, Mayor Murtaza Wahab opened the Method and Madness exhibition — the first of five exhibitions planned as part of the World Culture Festival. The exhibition features works by 12 international and 14 Pakistani artists.

After viewing the exhibition, Wahab spoke with artists and media representatives at the Arts Council Karachi. He welcomed the participants to Karachi and expressed hope that they would enjoy their stay in the city and interaction with other artists, Dawn reports.

Participation of artists from more than 150 countries

Irish Ambassador to Pakistan Mary O’Neill, who attended the opening, described the atmosphere of the event as extremely exciting and noted the opportunity to see artists from different countries. Speaking about holding cultural events during a time of international conflicts, she said that such events transcend circumstances.

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The World Culture Festival brought together about 1,000 international artists from more than 150 countries, as well as 500 Pakistani participants. The festival is turning Karachi into a venue for representatives of different cultures to meet.

Festival programme

The 25-day World Culture Festival — Karachi 2026 is scheduled to conclude on November 22. Its programme includes music, theatre, dance, visual arts, cinema, workshops, live mural creation, fine arts classes and interactive cultural discussions.

As part of the event, Pakistani folk traditions, qawwali, contemporary music and theatrical productions will be presented alongside international performances. The festival also creates opportunities for creative learning, collaboration and intercultural interaction.

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