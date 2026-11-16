New York Mayor Mamdani disbands police special unit — The Hill

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city has disbanded the Strategic Response Group, a counterterrorism unit of the New York City Police Department that was also deployed in response to protests. As The Hill reports, Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced this jointly.

A new system for responding to protests

Mamdani said the new approach is intended to change the city authorities' response to protests by placing communication, de-escalation and coordination with civilian structures at the center, as well as protecting city residents' constitutional right to protest.

Instead of the disbanded unit, New York will have a civilian Office of Community Dialogue and De-escalation. It will operate within the mayor's Office of Community Safety and coordinate with the First Amendment Support Team, a team of 30 police officers in the NYPD's Community Affairs Bureau.

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According to the mayor, law enforcement officers will continue to be involved in detaining people who engage in acts of civil disobedience. City Council member Chi Ossé said that long guns, tear gas, protester-kettling tactics or pepper spray will not be used for crowd control during events related to the exercise of rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Reaction from the police and union

Tisch noted that the NYPD must be prepared to review its work and seek ways to improve it. She described the changes as ones that would make the department stronger and more effective. In their joint statement, Mamdani and Tisch also said that the police force would not be reduced and that the reforms would not require additional spending.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York criticized the decision, saying it allegedly endangers the safety of city residents and police officers. The Strategic Response Group's work has been repeatedly criticized since its creation in 2015, with the unit accused of excessive use of force against protesters. According to The Hill, the New York City Department of Investigation found that excessive force was used during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, violating demonstrators' First Amendment rights.

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