Meta has added a phone-calling function to its AI agent Muse that allows it to make calls on behalf of the user. It is available to holders of a separate paid Muse subscription and makes it possible to contact companies for reservations, appointments and other calls the user does not want to make independently, Engadget reports.

Calls and waiting on the line

According to Meta’s AI director Alexandr Wang, the new function is intended for interactions with businesses. The paid Muse subscription also provides additional tokens and other capabilities for users of the agent.

Matt Schlicht, a Meta Superintelligence employee and the creator of Moltbook, previously published a reconstruction of his agent’s conversation with a Volvo dealership. According to him, the agent was able to wait on the line to obtain the necessary information.

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Transcription notification

In the example shared by Schlicht, Muse does not directly identify itself as an AI agent, but says that it is calling on behalf of the user and is keeping a transcript of the conversation. Meta says that Muse already has more than 10 million users. The company also allowed users to assign a separate email address to the agent in order to add it to important emails without granting full access to the mailbox.

Google had previously developed similar AI phone-calling features, including Call For Me for Pixel smartphones. Instinct also introduced a Concierge feature for its agent, designed for more complex calls.

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