Meta has begun rolling out its Muse AI assistant in Instagram direct messages for users in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Singapore. Users will be able to chat with the assistant in a separate DM conversation to get additional information about posts, places, or products they saw on the social network, as well as catch up on missed conversations in other chats.

AI assistant in messages

As TechCrunch reports, the integration eliminates the need to switch between Instagram and the Muse app. Users will be able to forward posts to the assistant and ask it to perform a specific action: for example, add a coffee shop to an itinerary for a trip to Mexico City or find a deal on shoes during the Black Friday sale.

Conversations with Muse on Instagram will also appear as a side chat in the main Muse app. The rollout of the feature for iOS and Android begins on November 24 in the five countries mentioned.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Working with saved posts

Meta is also expanding capabilities for working with saved posts and Reels. Muse will be able to organize them into custom folders known as Collections, turn a recipe video into a shopping list, create a travel itinerary based on travel content, or suggest outfit ideas based on saved fashion videos.

When a user saves a post, Instagram will show an option to have Muse organize it. This capability is launching in the United States and Canada. Meta said that no information will be shared, published, or sent without the user’s approval, and that users can ask Muse to forget information or undo an action.

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