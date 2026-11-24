Meta has released a version of the Threads social network for iPad and added cashtags — special tags for tracking discussions about stocks. TechCrunch reports.

Version for iPad

The iPad app supports portrait screen orientation. Its main feed is displayed in a single column, unlike the web version of Threads, which has a multi-column interface.

In landscape orientation, users will not get the multi-column view available in the web version. Instead, the app focuses on the main feed. From the home screen, users can swipe right to go to search or left to open the feeds menu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Quotes and charts

Cashtags begin with a dollar sign before a stock ticker. After tapping such a tag, users can follow discussions about the relevant stock. A similar feature was previously popularized by Twitter.

Threads engineer Guy Dickinson said that cashtag pages will also display current quotes, charts, and other context. During searches, autocomplete will show the asset's current price and the percentage of its change.

At this stage, the feature will support stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. Cashtags will be available in the web version of Threads as well as on iOS and Android, though the feature is being rolled out gradually. Meta previously reported that Threads had surpassed 500 million monthly users.

Read us on